Arizona Coyotes (11-6-2, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (6-11-1, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits the Minnesota Wild after the Coyotes took down St. Louis 3-2 in a shootout.

The Wild are 4-8-1 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has allowed 10 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent opportunities.

The Coyotes are 6-2-2 in Western Conference play. Arizona has converted on 16.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 10 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Minnesota won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Staal leads the Wild with six goals, adding eight assists and totaling 14 points. Kevin Fiala has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with eight goals and has 11 points. Clayton Keller has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.