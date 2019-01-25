MINNEAPOLIS — A standout Minnesota high school player planning to play college hockey at Arizona State suffered frostbite during the state's annual outdoor hockey event.

The Star Tribune reports that Minnetonka junior forward Teddy Lagerback suffered the injury when his team played Andover on Saturday morning in Bemidji with the temperature near 20 degrees below zero. It was part of Hockey Day Minnesota, which includes several outdoor games.

Lagerback, who has verbally committed to play at Arizona State, missed his team's next game and the No. 1-ranked Skippers lost for the first time this season, to Edina.

Minnesota High School League associate director Craig Perry had told Minnetonka and Andover athletic directors via email before the event that it was up to those two schools to decide whether to play or postpone the game.