The percentage of Minnesota high school students who graduated within four years hit its highest level ever in 2019, with 83.7% of seniors earning their diploma.

Graduation rates also increased statewide for most racial and ethnic student groups, except for American Indian students, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Education.

“I’m proud of all of our students, educators and schools for again posting the highest graduation rate on record,” said state Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker. “Reaching that high school graduation milestone is a pivotal moment on a student’s path to success because it opens up so many different life options.”

The state had 57,171 students graduate in 2019. Additionally, 3,806 students from earlier classes also earned their diplomas in 2019, graduating five, six, or seven years after beginning high school.

Graduation rates in 2019 for black students rose 2.5% and the rates for Hispanic students rose 3.2%, the data said.

The number of students who dropped out of school decreased from 4.6% in 2018 to 4.4% last year.

Since 2017, graduation rates for black students have increased 5.2 percentage points and rates for Hispanic students have increased 3.5 percentage points, the education department said. However, the four-year graduation rate for American Indian students has remained between 50% and 51%, the data shows.

The statewide goal for 2020 is that 90% of student graduate within 4 years with no student group below 85%.