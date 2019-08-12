Monday is the first day of practice for most high school fall sports in Minnesota. Some key dates:

FOOTBALL

Aug. 29-30: First games for most teams Oct. 16: Final regular-season game for most teams Oct. 22: First day of playoffs except Class 6A Oct. 25: Opening round of Class 6A playoffs Oct. 31-Nov. 2: Section championship games Nov. 7-9: State quarterfinals, various sites Nov. 14-16: State semifinals, U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 29-30: Prep Bowl, U.S. Bank Stadium

VOLLEYBALL

Aug. 22: First allowed date for matches Oct. 21: First date of section playoffs Oct. 31-Nov. 2: Section finals Nov. 7-9: State tournament, Xcel Energy Center

SOCCER

Aug. 22: First allowed date for games Oct. 7-8: Section playoffs begin Oct. 15-17: Section finals Oct. 22-24: State quarterfinals, various sites Oct. 29-30: State semifinals, U.S. Bank Stadium Oct. 31: Championship games, U.S. Bank Stadium

CROSS-COUNTRY

Aug. 22: First allowed date for meets Oct. 23-25: Section meets Nov. 2: State meet, St. Olaf College, Northfield

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Aug. 15: First allowed date for matches Sept. 30-Oct. 4: First week of section tournaments Oct. 22-25: State tournament, Baseline Tennis Center (2A) and Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center (1A)

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Aug. 22: First allowed date for meets Nov. 6-9: Section meets Nov. 14-16: State meet, University of Minnesota Aquatic Center

ADAPTED SOCCER

Sept. 3: Official start of practice Sept. 12: First allowed date for games Nov. 22-23: State tournament, Stillwater High School

