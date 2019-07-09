Three of Minnesota's primary health insurers in the individual market are seeking relatively modest rate increases for 2020, while a fourth carrier is seeking an average rate decrease.

The state Commerce Department released the proposed rates Tuesday and will now review the requests before releasing final numbers in early October.

The rates apply to the state's individual market, where about 141,000 people were buying coverage last year. It's a market that's been highly volatile over the past five years with changes driven by the federal Affordable Care Act, but the numbers released Tuesday are yet another sign of relative stability.

"The actual rate change a consumer will experience in 2020 can vary from the average — with factors such as specific plan, geographic rating area and age playing a major role," Commerce said in a statement. "The rate changes do not reflect the impact of federal premium tax credits for eligible Minnesotans who purchase their coverage through MNsure."

MNsure is the government-run health exchange where people can purchase individual market coverage. The policies are an important source of coverage for people under age 65 who are self-employed or don't receive health insurance from their employers.

Commerce said Tuesday that individual market carriers are seeking average rate changes as follows:

Blue Cross HMO: up 4.8%

HealthPartners: up 2.1%

Medica: down 1.4%

UCare: up 0.3%

Starting in 2014, the Affordable Care Act stopped health insurers from denying coverage to individuals based on pre-existing health conditions. The law also mandated that coverage comply with federal standards for the benefits provided by health plans, and also made available tax credits for people at certain income levels.

Health insurers initially set premiums in the market that were too low for the medical bills generated by subscribers. Health insurers hiked premiums, as a result, and tightened access for individual market subscribers to doctors and hospitals.

Average premiums have decreased the last two years, however, due in part to a state program that's covering a portion of health insurer costs for patients with unusually large medical bills.