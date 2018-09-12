MINNEAPOLIS — State health officials say they have heard from the woman who dropped off two dead bats at the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the woman called Wednesday morning, and it turns out there apparently there was no human exposure to the bats, which tested positive for rabies.
The department was trying to reach the woman, saying she may not know she, or others, were potentially exposed to the disease.
Minnesota Public Radio News says the woman dropped off the bats Thursday and left before staff could get more information.
