Minnesota and national officials announced Thursday that federal aid will help cover the cost of damage left in the wake of blizzard conditions, straight-line winds and flooding earlier this year.

The aid was made available after President Donald Trump approved a request from Gov. Tim Walz for a Major Disaster Declaration. According to the governor’s office, 51 counties and four tribal governments will be eligible for the emergency aid needed after storms and flooding caused nearly $40 million worth of infrastructure damage across the state.

“The news of incoming federal disaster relief is welcome after an exceptionally difficult transition from winter to spring this past year,” Walz said in a written statement. “Minnesota is on the road to recovery, and the assistance granted by this declaration will expedite that process enormously.”

The aid authorized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will pay 75% of eligible expenses and the state will cover the rest.