Gov. Tim Walz said Monday that Minnesota is rapidly gearing up for a novel coronavirus that emerged in China two months ago but is now spreading from person to person in the western U.S. and is expected to make its way across the country.

Preparations include state testing for the virus — a capability that had previously only existed within the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other states that had already reported cases. The CDC had granted all other states the ability to test on their own late last week, and Walz said Minnesota health officials worked through the weekend to be able to do that.

“Preparation is not panic,” Walz said. “Preparation is the right thing to do … This will get to Minnesota at some point. Preparation is the way we are able to contain it, that we are able to keep the numbers lower.”

Minnesota had previously sent lab samples to the CDC from five patients in the state whose symptoms and travel histories suggested they were at risk for COVID-2019. All five cases proved negative.

So far, testing of patients within the U.S. has found 43 patients infected with the novel coronavirus in 10 states. Seventeen of the patients were hospitalized and two died. Globally, more than 85,000 people have been infected and more than 2,900 have died — mostly in China, according to the World Health Organization.

The global spread of the virus prompted the CDC last week to expand testing recommendations to include people with respiratory symptoms who recently traveled to Italy, Iran and Japan — as well as China.

Research has found that 80% of people with the novel virus suffer mild symptoms. Estimates of the death rate from infection are between 1% and 2%, which would make the virus more severe than common seasonal influenza. People who are elderly or have other health problems are at greatest risk.