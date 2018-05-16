ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Mark Dayton has signed an emergency order aimed at getting fertilizer to Minnesota farmers during the delayed planting season.

Dayton signed an order Wednesday easing restrictions on the driving hours for truckers who haul anhydrous ammonia fertilizer.

Because of the late spring, Minnesota farmers are facing a shortened planting season. The delay means farmers in the region are starting field work at the same time, causing a fertilizer shortage and requiring truckers to travel longer distances.

Dayton's order will ease restrictions on the hours drivers can work as a way to get farmers the fertilizer they need to complete planting.