The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News polled 800 Minnesota likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. Highlights from questions about the governor's race are below. Respondents were read the names of all candidates on the ballot; Chris Wright, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate received the support of 1.8 percent of respondents, and Josh Welter, the Libertarian candidate, received the support of 2.6 percent. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
If the 2018 general election for Minnesota governor were held today, would you vote for...?
|Tim Walz
(DFL)
|Jeff Johnson
(Republican)
|Other
|Undecided
|45%
|39%
|4%
|12%
|Tim
Walz
|Jeff
Johnson
|Other
|Undecided
|Men
|38%
|47%
|4%
|11%
|Women
|52
|32
|4
|12
|Democrats
|91
|1
|4
|4
|Republicans
|2
|84
|4
|10
|Independents / other
|33
|38
|6
|23
|18-34
|56
|34
|4
|6
|35-49
|46
|37
|5
|12
|50-64
|44
|42
|3
|11
|64+
|39
|40
|5
|16
|Under $50,000
|51
|30
|5
|14
|$50,000 and over
|41
|44
|5
|10
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|60
|27
|4
|9
|Metro Suburbs
|36
|45
|7
|12
|Southern Minn.
|45
|43
|2
|12
|Northern Minn.
|35
|45
|4
|16
|Tim Walz
(DFL)
|Jeff Johnson
(Republican)
|Other
|Undecided
|45%
|36%
|3%
|16%
|Tim
Walz
|Jeff
Johnson
|Other
|Undecided
|Men
|40%
|40%
|4%
|16%
|Women
|50
|32
|2
|16
|Democrats
|84
|0
|1
|15
|Republicans
|2
|90
|1
|7
|Independents / other
|40
|26
|7
|27
|18-34
|62
|17
|3
|18
|35-49
|42
|33
|5
|20
|50-64
|39
|41
|2
|18
|64+
|42
|45
|1
|11
|Under $50,000
|41
|37
|5
|17
|$50,000 and over
|44
|40
|2
|14
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|55
|27
|2
|16
|Metro Suburbs
|39
|42
|5
|14
|Southern Minn.
|48
|34
|2
|16
|Northern Minn.
|35
|43
|2
|20
Do you recognize the name ______? (IF YES) Do you have a favorable, unfavorable or neutral opinion of ______?
|Tim Walz
|Jeff Johnson
|Recognize Favorable
|38%
|32%
|Recognize Unfavorable
|23%
|27%
|Recognize Neutral
|25
|26
|Don't Recognize
|14
|15
|Tim Walz
|Jeff Johnson
|Recognize Favorable
|37%
|26%
|Recognize Unfavorable
|13%
|24%
|Recognize Neutral
|32
|31
|Don't Recognize
|18
|19
Do you support or oppose raising the state tax on gasoline and other fuels by 10-cents per gallon to fund road and bridge construction and maintenance projects?
|Support
|Oppose
|Not sure
|56%
|36%
|8%
|Support
|Oppose
|Not sure
|Men
|55%
|39%
|6%
|Women
|57
|33
|10
|Democrats
|72
|20
|8
|Republicans
|33
|61
|6
|Independents / other
|62
|28
|10
|18-34
|60
|33
|7
|35-49
|55
|38
|7
|50-64
|56
|36
|8
|64+
|55
|37
|8
|Under $50,000
|56
|35
|9
|$50,000 and over
|57
|37
|6
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|62
|32
|6
|Metro Suburbs
|54
|39
|7
|Southern Minn.
|55
|35
|10
|Northern Minn.
|52
|40
|8
|Walz voters
|75
|17
|8
|Johnson voters
|38
|55
|7
|Undecided / Other
|46
|45
|9
About the poll
This Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Oct. 15-17 with 800 Minnesota likely voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (60 percent) and cellphone (40 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc.
Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38 percent Democrats, 33 percent Republicans and 29 percent independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
Demographic breakdown of this polling sample
|PARTY
|DFL/Democrat
|306
|(38%)
|Republican
|265
|(33%)
|Independent/Other
|229
|(29%)
|AGE
|18-34
|136
|(17%)
|35-49
|210
|(26%)
|50-64
|237
|(30%)
|65+
|210
|(26%)
|Refused
|7
|(1%)
|GENDER
|Male
|384
|(48%)
|Female
|416
|(52%)
|INCOME
|< $25,000
|106
|(13%)
|$25,000-$49,999
|119
|(15%)
|$50,000-$74,999
|131
|(16%)
|$75,000-$99,999
|129
|(16%)
|$100,000+
|140
|(18%)
|Refused
|175
|(22%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|255
|(32%)
|Metro Suburbs
|230
|(29%)
|Southern Minnesota
|160
|(20%)
|Northern Minnesota
|155
|(19%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land-line
|479
|(60%)
|Cell Phone
|321
|(40%)
