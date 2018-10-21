By Matt DeLong
October 20, 2018 — 11:27pm

The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News polled 800 Minnesota likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. Highlights from questions about the governor's race are below. Respondents were read the names of all candidates on the ballot; Chris Wright, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate received the support of 1.8 percent of respondents, and Josh Welter, the Libertarian candidate, received the support of 2.6 percent. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

If the 2018 general election for Minnesota governor were held today, would you vote for...?

Tim Walz
(DFL)		 Jeff Johnson
(Republican)		 Other Undecided
45% 39% 4% 12%
  Tim
Walz		 Jeff
Johnson		 Other Undecided
Men 38% 47% 4% 11%
Women 52 32 4 12
Democrats 91 1 4 4
Republicans 2 84 4 10
Independents / other 33 38 6 23
18-34 56 34 4 6
35-49 46 37 5 12
50-64 44 42 3 11
64+ 39 40 5 16
Under $50,000 51 30 5 14
$50,000 and over 41 44 5 10
Hennepin / Ramsey 60 27 4 9
Metro Suburbs 36 45 7 12
Southern Minn. 45 43 2 12
Northern Minn. 35 45 4 16
Tim Walz
(DFL)		 Jeff Johnson
(Republican)		 Other Undecided
45% 36% 3% 16%
  Tim
Walz		 Jeff
Johnson		 Other Undecided
Men 40% 40% 4% 16%
Women 50 32 2 16
Democrats 84 0 1 15
Republicans 2 90 1 7
Independents / other 40 26 7 27
18-34 62 17 3 18
35-49 42 33 5 20
50-64 39 41 2 18
64+ 42 45 1 11
Under $50,000 41 37 5 17
$50,000 and over 44 40 2 14
Hennepin / Ramsey 55 27 2 16
Metro Suburbs 39 42 5 14
Southern Minn. 48 34 2 16
Northern Minn. 35 43 2 20

Do you recognize the name ______? (IF YES) Do you have a favorable, unfavorable or neutral opinion of ______?

  Tim Walz Jeff Johnson
Recognize Favorable 38% 32%
Recognize Unfavorable 23% 27%
Recognize Neutral 25 26
Don't Recognize 14 15
  Tim Walz Jeff Johnson
Recognize Favorable 37% 26%
Recognize Unfavorable 13% 24%
Recognize Neutral 32 31
Don't Recognize 18 19

Do you support or oppose raising the state tax on gasoline and other fuels by 10-cents per gallon to fund road and bridge construction and maintenance projects?

Support Oppose Not sure
56% 36% 8%
  Support Oppose Not sure
Men 55% 39% 6%
Women 57 33 10
Democrats 72 20 8
Republicans 33 61 6
Independents / other 62 28 10
18-34 60 33 7
35-49 55 38 7
50-64 56 36 8
64+ 55 37 8
Under $50,000 56 35 9
$50,000 and over 57 37 6
Hennepin / Ramsey 62 32 6
Metro Suburbs 54 39 7
Southern Minn. 55 35 10
Northern Minn. 52 40 8
Walz voters 75 17 8
Johnson voters 38 55 7
Undecided / Other 46 45 9

About the poll

This Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Oct. 15-17 with 800 Minnesota likely voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (60 percent) and cellphone (40 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc.
Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38 percent Democrats, 33 percent Republicans and 29 percent independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample

PARTY
DFL/Democrat 306 (38%)
Republican 265 (33%)
Independent/Other 229 (29%)
AGE
18-34 136 (17%)
35-49 210 (26%)
50-64 237 (30%)
65+ 210 (26%)
Refused 7 (1%)
GENDER
Male 384 (48%)
Female 416 (52%)
INCOME
< $25,000 106 (13%)
$25,000-$49,999 119 (15%)
$50,000-$74,999 131 (16%)
$75,000-$99,999 129 (16%)
$100,000+ 140 (18%)
Refused 175 (22%)
REGION
Hennepin/Ramsey 255 (32%)
Metro Suburbs 230 (29%)
Southern Minnesota 160 (20%)
Northern Minnesota 155 (19%)
INTERVIEW
Land-line 479 (60%)
Cell Phone 321 (40%)