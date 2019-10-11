Can the Gophers go 6-0 and land a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll by beating Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium? Click here for pregame reader and to follow the game from start to finish.
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Video and photo highlights, click here
Gameview: For real-time statistics and play-by-play, click here.
TV: FS1 | Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Sports Network | Satellite: Sirius 121, XM 201.
Megan Ryan's Nebraska scouting report
Star Tribune on Twitter: Megan Ryan | Chip Scoggins
Teams on Twitter: @GopherFootball | @HuskerFBNation
2019 stats, schedules and rosters: Gophers | Nebraska
Go deep on the game: Star Tribune coverage highlights
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Half of St. Paul's iconic 'double house' listed for $2.35M — complete with half a skyway
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Half of St. Paul's iconic 'double house' listed for $2.35M — complete with half a skyway
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Half of St. Paul's iconic 'double house' listed for $2.35M — complete with half a skyway
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Half of St. Paul's iconic 'double house' listed for $2.35M — complete with half a skyway
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Half of St. Paul's iconic 'double house' listed for $2.35M — complete with half a skyway
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Half of St. Paul's iconic 'double house' listed for $2.35M — complete with half a skyway
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
6:30 p.m.: Get ready to follow Gophers-Nebraska football here
Can the Gophers go 6-0 and land a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll by beating Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium? Click here for pregame reader and to follow the game from start to finish.
Gophers
Miami holds off No. 20 Virginia 17-9 for 1st ACC win
Miami used its backup quarterback and a kicker who had not seen game action since high school three years ago.
Wolves
The Lakers-Nets series in China ends _ quietly, again
The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are heading home from China, their roles as unwitting participants in a geopolitical drama that neither team had…
Sports
Medvedev reaches sixth consecutive final at Shanghai Masters
Third seed Daniil Medvedev flexed his muscles at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday to reach a sixth consecutive tournament final.