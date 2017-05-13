ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Sydney Dwyer led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run -- her second of the game — to lift the Gophers softball team to a 6-5 victory over Illinois in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament Saturday.

The Gophers, who improved to 53-3 with their 24th consecutive victory, will play later Saturday in the championship. The Gophers will play the winner of the second semifinal between Michigan State and Ohio State. The Gophers will be making their fourth appearance in the conference championship game in the past five seasons.

The Gophers were trailing 2-0 before scoring five runs in the fourth inning as Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Year Kendyl Lindaman hit a grand slam — her 20th home run of the season.

Illinois (37-18), which handed the Gophers one of their three regular-season losses (4-3 on April 1 in Champaign, tied the score 5-5 in the fifth on a three-run home run by Stephanie Abello.

The Gophers threatened in the bottom of the sixth but left the bases loaded.

Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Sara Groenewegen earned the victory the victory with two innings of perfect relief.