A northwestern Minnesota chapter of the state Republican Party drew criticism Tuesday for a Facebook post comparing U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to Adolf Hitler.

The now-deleted post, shared by the Clay County Republican Party of Minnesota’s Facebook account, featured side-by-side images of the Nazi leader and Sanders, a recent entrant into the 2020 presidential race. A list of alleged similarities between the political philosophies and policy positions of Hitler, a German dictator who orchestrated the killing of 6 million Jews, and Sanders, a democratic socialist who is himself Jewish, accompanies the photos. “Those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat its mistakes,” the caption reads.

Jewish Community Action condemned the post as “absurd,” “disgusting” and “unquestionably, unapologetically, anti-Semitic,” noting that Sanders has said his relatives died in the Holocaust. In a series of tweets, the group called on the Republican Party of Minnesota to apologize.

A representative for the Clay County Republicans has not responded to a request for comment. State GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement that she asked the local chapter to delete what she described as an inappropriate post.

“The recent Facebook comment posted by a volunteer with the Clay County Republican Party is not appropriate and the MNGOP does not condone these actions or their sentiment,” Carnahan said. “We have called on the local Republican unit to remove this post and hold themselves to a higher standard in the future. We must, Republicans and Democrats alike, do better to dispel hate and come together as Americans.”

Local party affiliates generally are run by volunteers and serve as an organizational base for the state party.

The backlash to the GOP group’s post comes just two weeks after Republican leaders, including Carnahan, called on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar to resign from a House committee post over a tweet she shared that was widely condemned as anti-Semitic. Omar has apologized for that tweet.