The Minnesota GOP’s Executive Committee voted Thursday night to grant party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan’s request for a personal commission on large donations to the party.

In December, Carnahan outlined a proposal that she receive 10 percent of major donations, retroactive to the final quarter of 2017. Her payout for the final three months of 2017 would be more than $24,000. Her current base salary is $67,000.

Carnahan’s predecessor, Keith Downey, also received a commission, but it was lower than what she requested.

Carnahan has said that she makes less than some of the party staffers who report directly to her, and less than recent previous party chairs.

Late Thursday, the party’s Executive Committee voted 11-3 in favor of the performance-based bonus structure through April 30 (the end of the fiscal year), based on the recommendation of its Personnel Committee.

“The Executive Committee came out of tonight’s meeting united,” said Personnel Committee Chair Frank Long, who is from Carver County. “We have high confidence in our chair, [and] are optimistic about the future of our party.”

Carnahan is a political newcomer who was elected party chairwoman in April 2017, inheriting a financial disadvantage against the DFL going into the biggest political year in recent Minnesota memory, including two U.S. Senate races, an open governor’s race, four competitive congressional contests and control of the state House.

DFL Party chairman Ken Martin has made $108,000 a year, with no commissions, since taking the post in 2011.