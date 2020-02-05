The Minnesota girls' high,school basketball rankings as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
Gophers
LSU linebacker arrested on gun charge, suspended from team
A Louisiana State University football player has been suspended from the team indefinitely following his arrest on a gun possession charge.
Gophers
Hartman: Gophers AD Coyle Coyle says new Big Ten Commissioner is great for the conference
Kevin Warren, the former chief financial officer of the Vikings, took over as Big Ten commissioner for the retiring Jim Delany last month.
Gophers
Top heavy: Handful of elite programs hoard most top recruits
McKinnley Jackson, a huge and talented defensive tackle from Mississippi, was one of the few five-star recruits whose college choice was a mystery coming into…
Gophers
Pregame: Minnesota natives on both sides adds to Gophers-Badgers rivalry
The Gophers and Badgers men's basketball teams will start five players combined from Minnesota in Wednesday's game at the Barn. That adds fuel to the Border Battle rivalry.
Loons
Minnesota United wins friendly, awaits Reynoso while Amarilla arrives
United defeated USL Championship team Charleston Battery 3-2 in s preseason friendly and welcomed one newcomer while waiting on another.