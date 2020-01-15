CLASS 4A
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Veteran referee Vinovich heads Super Bowl crew
Veteran referee Bill Vinovich will head the crew for the Super Bowl in Miami.
Sports
Report: Vets missed chances involving Breeders' Cup fatality
A report on the death of Mongolian Groom in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita says veterinarians missed opportunities to remove the gelding from the $6 million race because of time constraints or deficiencies in the process used to evaluate horses.
High Schools
State of Minneapolis hockey: 'There are still some guys who can play'
Hockey Day Minnesota is putting the sport's spotlight on Parade Stadium.
Twins
Souhan: Twins pull off the improbable, improve a record-breaking lineup
A Twins team that set the MLB mark for homers in 2019 added more firepower in Josh Donaldson.
Wolves
Warriors sign Lee to multiyear contract, bring back Chriss
Guard Damion Lee signed a multiyear contract with the Warriors on Wednesday as expected given his time as a two-way player had expired and Golden State wanted to keep him for the remainder of the season.