The Minnesota girls' high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
Gophers
Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., named semifinalist for Bronko Nagurski Trophy
The safety leads the Gophers in tackles and interceptions this year.
Wolves
Charge dropped against former NBA player Jim Farmer
A judge in Tennessee has dropped a human trafficking charge against former NBA player Jim Farmer.
Vikings
Key AFC South matchup Thursday night: Colts at Texans
Earlier in the schedule, the AFC South looked like one of the NFL's deepest divisions. That might still be true, though none of the four…
Wolves
Bulls' Otto Porter Jr out 2 weeks with bone bruise in foot
The Chicago Bulls say forward Otto Porter Jr. has a bone bruise in his left foot and will be reassessed in two weeks.
Gophers
Penn State quarterback says he got death threats after loss to Gophers
Quarterback Sean Clifford told reporters about the threats and said it prompted him to delete social media apps from his phone.