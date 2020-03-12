Sports
Live at 11 a.m.: Watch, follow Minnesota state girls' basketball tournament
Today's games start at 11 a.m. with No. 1 seed Minneota playing Red Lake in the Class 1A quarterfinals. Semifinals in 3A and 4A begin at noon. Click here for links to video and more.
Today's 1A quarterfinals are not on TV, but you can watch them on Prep Spotloght TV. The link to the live video, along with highlights from Wednesday's game, is here.
Semifinals in Class 3A and 4A begiun at noon. Those games are on Ch. 45 and can also be seen on the web by going here.
Here's a guide to the tournament from our girls' basketball hub and other sources:
Click here for today's schedule.
Here's where you can get in-game updates and stories on the games.
Photo galleries from Wednesday's games are on our high school sports page.
Brackets for the four classes and final regular-season rankings.
If you follow boys' basketball, today's schedule of section playoff games is here.
More on the tournament:
Wednesday's top games
