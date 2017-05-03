It’s unthinkable that somebody would defraud Girl Scouts selling cookies, says Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department. But somebody did — writing bogus checks totaling more than $2,400.

On Friday, the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys reported to police that the organization believes that somebody had written bad checks when they bought 600 boxes of cookies at nine different locations in the Twin Cities.

The scouts contacted St. Paul Police because their office is in St. Paul.

“It’s sad,” Ernster said. “Young girls work hard to sell cookies and they are learning the lessons of honest and fairness when they make these transactions. To think somebody would target them with fraud is unthinkable.”

Police did not release the name on the checks and are not sure if one person passed all nine checks or if there was somebody acting in the person’s name.

However, Ernster said he is optimistic that the person will be caught and held responsible.

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys serves more than 30,000 girls in a 49-county area that spans Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Anybody with information that might help investigators can call 651-291-1111