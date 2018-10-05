An 8-year-old Minnesota girl has won the hearts of many in Sweden because of an unexpected find — a pre-Viking- era sword — at the bottom of a lake there.

Saga Vanecek and her family were at their summer home in southern Sweden when she stepped on something at the bottom of Vidostern Lake that she thought was a stick. As she reached down into the muddy waters, she pulled out quite the surprise.

“Daddy! I found a sword,” she shouted as she held it above her head, according to her father’s Facebook post.

Turns out, the 34-inch sword in a holster made of wood and leather may be about 1,500 years old, dating back to the Iron Age, according to the Facebook post.

Mikael Nordstrom of the local Jonkoping County museum said Friday that the girl’s find prompted others to seek out long-lost treasures in a lake that had been diminished by drought.

A broach from between 300 to 400 A.D. also was found.

Nordstrom said archaeologists are trying to understand why the items were there. One possibility — they were placed there for sacrificial purposes.