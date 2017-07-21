An 11-year-old girl has undergone surgery to repair damage to her foot which might have been caused by a fish in a northeastern Minnesota lake.

Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep lacerations and tendon damage when she was injured while sitting on a paddleboard on Island Lake north of Duluth Wednesday. Maren's dad, Ryan Kesselhorn, says his daughter told him she could feel her foot in the mouth of a fish and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself.

"I couldn't figure out what she was screaming about," Kesselhon told the Duluth News Tribune. "Then she lifted her foot out of the water, and I could see it was filleted open in many places."

Closer examination revealed she had been cut in 25 places, mostly on her upper ankle and on top of her foot, Kesselhon said.

According to WDIO-TV, doctors at Essentia Health, where Maren had surgery, say the razor-sharp cuts, some down to the bone, probably were caused by a fish.

"My daughter, right away, when I pulled her out of the water, she thought it was a fish," Kesselhon said. "She could feel her foot in its mouth. She kicked it with her other foot. It released, but it left a torn-up foot."

Island Lake is home to large muskies and northern pike. A Duluth fisherman caught and released a 47-inch long muskie Wednesday.

