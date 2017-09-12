Move over, popcorn.

A pair of new movie theaters landing in Minnesota soon will boast far more than the usual highly buttered big-screen snack.

CMX Cinemas, a new movie theater chain that debuted in Miami earlier this year, acquired two Paragon theaters in Burnsville and Rochester last month with the aim of transitioning them into luxury viewing emporiums featuring cocktails, fully reclining seats and full-service dining.

Earlier this year, the company also announced that they would open a new theater in the Mall of America. A representative for CMX said there is no timeline for the debut yet.

Each CMX theater includes two bars, a sports lounge and a substantial variety of food and beverage options.

A smartphone app allows patrons to browse movies, purchase tickets in advance, and order craft cocktails or food such as sandwiches, salads and pizza to be delivered directly to their seats.

There’s popcorn too – and it’s free.

Including the Minnesota locations, CMX currently has five outposts – in Miami, Wellington, Fla., Arlington Heights, Ill., Burnsville and Rochester.

The Minnesota theaters will continue to operate over the coming months, but will eventually undergo the transformation.

(Above photo courtesy CMX)