WINONA, Minn. — When the Winona J.C. Penney closed last year, Sheryl Miller saw an opportunity.

The Winona resident didn't know exactly what she wanted to do with the mannequins for sale in the store, but she knew she wanted to do something. So she bought them, took them home and decided to give them a new purpose.

They certainly have a new purpose now — to light up a life.

Winona area artists and organizations have turned the mannequins into unique artistic lamps that were auctioned off, with all the money going to four local organizations who serve people with Down syndrome or other developmental disabilities.

The Light Up a Life fundraiser will benefit organizations such as Home and Community Options, Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin in La Crosse, the Winona ORC and Winona County Developmental Achievement Center.

"Moneys are definitely needed for these (organizations and their) programs," event organizer Jane Bremer told the Winona Daily News .

Surrounded by 10 of the 12 mannequin lamps now on display at WNB Financial, Bremer said she and Miller were intent on finding a way to use the mannequins to raise money for a good cause. After coming up with the idea of making them into lamps, the two found local artists to donate their time and effort.

Each artist took a different approach, and the results are wide-ranging.

"You can see by the materials used that they're all unique," Bremer said as she looked in the mannequins' direction.

There's the "We Nonah" mannequin lamp that depicts landscape scenes from around Winona, painted by Mary Singer. And there's the steampunk themed "Erstwilla" mannequin outfitted with painted gears, a few actual springs, black braids and a round globe for a head with a metal gear fashioned mask — made by Christine Petersen.

"A lot of comments about this one," Bremer said. "She is truly a good artist."

Among the others decorated with bedazzled shiny jewels, crystals or packets of garden seeds, is one called the "Lady of the Woods," created by Cynthia Jennings. With arms covered with leaves, vines and handmade outdoor foliage, the mannequin stretches her hands toward the sky, her head tilted down as looks at the ground. A crown of leaves surrounds her head and dark green face.

"The artist wanted to morph this mannequin into the outdoors," Bremer said. "She's part of nature, yet she's still her own entity."

Whether the lamps end up in businesses or homes, Bremer expressed excitement about finding a way to raise funds for organizations that help individuals with Down syndrome or developmental disabilities find jobs, learn life skills and/or find housing.

"These people deserve an opportunity to be part of the community," Bremer said. "That's where our heart's at."

