Minneapolis — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 5, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Others receiving votes: Roseville 4, Mounds View 3, Buffalo 2, Totino-Grace 2.
Others receiving votes: Tartan 6, Waconia 5, Bloomington Jefferson 5, Chisago Lakes 5, St. Louis Park 4, Rochester Mayo 2.
Others receiving votes: Marshall 17, Willmar 16, Becker 14, Richfield 8, Rocori 7, Big Lake 7, Mound-Westonka 7, Mankato East 7, Delano 6, South St. Paul 6, Albert Lea 5, Duluth Denfeld 5, Hermantown 4, St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 3, Benilde-St. Margaret's 2, Hibbing 1, Foley 1.
Others receiving votes: East Grand Forks 12, Annandale 11, Mora 11, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 10, Providence Academy-Heritage Christian Academy-Maranatha 9, Stewartville 9, Worthington 9, St. Peter 8, Rockford 8, Park Rapids 7, Spectrum 7, Brooklyn Center 6, Cannon Falls 5, International Falls 3, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2, St. Croix Lutheran 1.
Others receiving votes: Roseau 10, Royalton 9, Warroad 8, LeSueur-Henderson 7, Eden Valley-Watkins 7, Sauk Centre 6, Frazee 5, Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 5, Pillager 4, Hawley 4, Lewiston-Altura 3, Bagley 3, Paynesville 3, Concordia Academy-Roseville 1, Aitkin 1.
Others receiving votes: United South Central 9, Dawson-Boyd 8, Adrian 8, Deer River 4, Fertile-Beltrami 3, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 2, Lakeview 2, Polk County West 2, Red Lake County 1.
Others receiving votes: Bertha-Hewitt 9, Lake of the Woods 9, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 9, Cleveland 8, NCE-UH 8, Lanesboro 7, Ely 6, Mountain Lake Area 6, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 6, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6, South Ridge 6, Edgerton-Ellsworth 5, Hill City-Northland 5, Hills-Beaver Creek 5, Red Rock Central 4, Silver Bay 3, Mountain Iron-Buhl 3, Bigfork 3, Laporte 1, Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 1.
