MN United
Loons CEO says Heath, GM Lagos 'get a passing grade'
With Minnesota United nearly two full seasons into its MLS existence and having a combined record of 20-34-9, many have wondered if a change in leadership is on the horizon.
MN United
Modric wins world player of year, ends Ronaldo-Messi duology
Luka Modric has broken a decade of award dominance by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after being crowned world footballer of the year by FIFA, while Marta won the women's award for a sixth time.
Vikings
Packers lose DL Wilkerson for season after surgery
Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson underwent surgery on his left ankle after the Green Bay Packers' loss at Washington on Sunday and will be lost for the season.
Gophers
San Antonio, Minneapolis, Dallas, Cleveland awarded Final 4s
The Women's Final Four will have a familiar feel to it for the next few years.The NCAA on Monday chose San Antonio, Minneapolis, Dallas and…
