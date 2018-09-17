More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Booted: Vikings release kicker Carlson, reportedly will sign Bailey
Coach Mike Zimmer didn't hold back about why the Vikings are changing kickers after rookie Daniel Carlson missed three attempts Sunday. 'Did you see the game?' he asked.
Twins
Judge, Chapman work out, could return to Yankees this week
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had 11 at-bats in a simulated game and New York closer Aroldis Chapman threw 22 pitches, perhaps the last steps before both are cleared to return to full action.
High Schools
Vikings
Vikings cut rookie kicker Carlson after 3 missed FGs in tie
The Minnesota Vikings have waived rookie kicker Daniel Carlson, after the fifth-round draft pick pulled all three of his field goal attempts wide right at Green Bay.
