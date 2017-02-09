A Minnesota child has died from complications of the flu, state officials reported Thursday as this season’s outbreak continues to spread.

Outpatient clinics reported that nearly 5 percent of all patients had influenza-like symptoms, a high for the flu season that is now more than four months old.

There were also 22 flu outbreaks in nursing facilities and 37 outbreaks were reported in Minnesota schools over the past two weeks, according to data released by the Minnesota Health Department.

Health officials, citing privacy laws, did not provide details about the child’s death. Each year Minnesota sees at least some deaths in children from flu complications. The most number of children to pass away from the flu was ten in the 2014-2015 flu season.

The state’s flu outbreak is currently considered to be widespread, with cases occurring throughout the state. Health officials say that it expects new cases to develop at least through April.