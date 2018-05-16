Duluth area: Despite the good weather, the fishing on area lakes was spotty. A few salmon and trout were caught on Lake Superior. Some walleyes were caught but slot fish in the area were tough to come by. Anglers were busy on area rivers, with the smelt running well and the St. Louis River producing walleyes.

Lake Kabetogama: It was one of the best openers in a long time, according to Cooper’s Gateway General Store, with fish being found in most depths and many anglers catching limits. Anglers fishing from docks and shoreline faired best with the bigger fish. Early and late in the day were peak times, but there was a consistent bite throughout the day.

Lake Minnetonka: With the water temperature in the 52-55 degree range — 49.5 degrees on the main part of the lake — Wayzata Bait and Tackle said anglers that stayed in shallow waters all around the lake had success. Fish were biting in the channels in 5-6 feet of water and in the western bays, especially in the evening hours. When the sun came out, the crappies were biting.

Lake of the Woods: Anglers along the south shore and at the Northwest Angle had a successful opener. With fish stacked in the shallows, a good number of walleyes and saugers were caught, especially by anglers using a jig and a frozen shiner. Northwest Angle anglers caught walleyes along the shorelines using a jig and a minnow.

Rainy Lake: Rainy Lake was ice-free, but the fishing was slow. Fishing was better on Rainy River, despite recent rain, which made the waters muddy. Anglers who stayed mobile had success. The sturgeon catch season closed with some anglers having success at the end.

Red Wing area: The walleye bite on the Mississippi River near Red Wing has been incredible, according to Four Season Sports. The sauger bite has been very active as well. The bays are producing an active panfish bite from crappies and bluegills, who have returned to spawn. The river is higher than normal, but Four Season Sports says the fishing is usually good when the river is high. Anglers on area lakes weren’t as successful.