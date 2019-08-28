Cook County: Anglers fishing Lake Superior near Grand Marais have been catching good numbers of salmon and lake trout. Walleyes are being found on lakes throughout the area, especially on Cascade, Crescent, Devil Track, Gunflint, Saganaga and Two Island lakes. Rainbow trout are being caught on Kimball and Leo lakes.

Ely area: Largemouth bass, northern pike and walleyes have been active in the area. Largemouth bass are being found near lily pads, pencil reeds and thick weeds, while northerns are being found in the shallows of area lakes. Stream trout have been active in the area's designated trout lakes, while lake trout fishing has been good, as well.

Hackensack area: A few walleyes are starting to stack up in certain spots on Leech Lake and other area lakes. Muskie fishing continues to be good, especially on Leech, Little Boy and Wabedo lakes, especially for anglers using jerk baits and top­water lures. As water temperatures start to drop, muskie and walleye action should pick up.

Lake Minnetonka: According to Wayzata Bait and Tackle, northern pike are being found on sharp breaks and weed lines. Anglers are using topwater baits in early-morning hours to find bass. Bass are also biting during daytime hours on the deep weed lines. Anglers fishing the mouth of the lake's channels are catching crappies and sunfish.

Lanesboro area: Late last week, the National Trout Center announced that "absolutely great fishing conditions" lie ahead for area streams and rivers. Dry fly fishing was expected to be the best it has been all season. The catch-and-keep trout season in southeastern Minnesota lasts less than a month. Big brown trout are moving into their spawning areas.

St. Croix River: Anglers are having success catching sauger and walleye, especially when using live bait rigs, spinners and rapala crank baits. Walleyes are being found in depths of 30 to 35 feet. The best time to catch muskies has been in the morning. Anglers fishing in shallow water in early-morning hours have been having success.