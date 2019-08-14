Bemidji area: Walleyes and northern pike are being caught on area lakes from the deep weed edges in 12 to 14 feet of water and from the sharper drop-offs at midlake bars and humps. Good-sized bluegills and crappies have been active in the deep cabbage, while the bass fishing has continued to be good.

Brainerd area: Anglers have been catching walleyes on Gull, North Long and Round lakes and on most of the area’s smaller lakes that are stocked. Bluegills have been active during the day, while crappies have been biting during low-light periods. The bass bite continues to be good, while northerns remain in fairly deep water.

Grand Rapids area: Anglers are having northern pike success on Ball Club, Pokegama, Spider, Trout and Winnibigoshish lakes. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fishing has been good on area lakes. Bass fishing has also been good on the Mississippi River below Grand Rapids, especially for anglers with smaller boats who are using topwater lures and spinner baits.

Lake Kabetogama: Walleye fishing has been good around the lake’s reefs. During early morning hours, walleyes are also being found on weed lines. Anglers are finding perch around the weed edges and on top of reefs, especially during evening. Decent-sized smallmouth bass are being caught on the humps.

Mankato area: According to Corner Bait in Madison Lake, Madison Lake is yielding crappies and sunfish and some walleyes in 8 to 10 feet in the narrows area. Anglers are catching crappies and bluegills in 8 to 10 feet and some northern pike in 3 to 6 feet in the northwest corner of Duck Lake. Some walleyes are being caught on Lake Washington.

Willmar area: Point Lake, north of Willmar, is providing a good sunfish bite and an active bass bite in depths of around 17 feet. Bass and a few walleye are biting on adjacent Eagle Lake. Anglers have been finding a strong walleye bite in the south bay of Lake Florida and an active northern pike bite throughout the lake. Long Lake is producing panfish.