Annandale area: Clearwater Lake has been yielding panfish and largemouth bass and a few walleyes during lowlight periods, according to Little Jim’s Sports in Annandale. Buffalo Lake is also producing some walleyes in depths of 14 to 18 feet. Anglers on Maple Lake and Sugar Lake are having success with panfish and largemouth bass.

Duluth area: Walleye fishing has been good throughout the area — on the inland lakes, Lake Superior and the St. Louis River. The St. Louis River is also producing a good catfish bite and a consistent muskie bite. Anglers on inland lakes are finding good numbers of perch and crappies.

Grand Marais area: Anglers are catching walleyes on Elbow Lake, Poplar Lake and Sea Gull Lake. According to Buck’s Hardware in Grand Marais, anglers are having success with walleyes using leeches. On Devil Track Lake and Two Island Lake, anglers are catching smallmouth bass in depths of 8 to 12 feet.

Lake Mille Lacs: Anglers continue to catch good-sized smallmouth bass and walleyes, especially on rock pile humps and deep mud in deeper water. A walleye of at least 30 inches and smallmouth bass of at least 20 inches were reported by tour guides and bait shops. Another report mentioned a muskie over 50 inches.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Daytime anglers are catching walleyes on the bars or humps in depths of 30 feet, according to www.lakewinnie.net. During lowlight hours, walleyes are being caught with crankbaits in 12 feet. Northern pike are being found on the shorelines and weedbeds in 8 to 12 feet.

Mississippi River: Walleyes are being found in depths of 18 to 20 feet on Lake Pepin, especially by anglers trolling crankbaits, according to Four Seasons Sports in Red Wing. On the east shoreline of Lake Pepin, anglers are finding a good bluegill and crappie bite. Channel catfish are being found by using night crawlers on the river’s current breaks or holes.