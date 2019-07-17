Battle Lake area: Sunfish are moving to deeper waters and bass and crappies have assumed summer patterns. Anglers are finding bass in a number of spots. On the area lakes with clear water, walleyes have been more active during daytime hours when they are located in deeper waters.

Cook County: Fishing throughout the area has been outstanding. Anglers are finding walleyes and bass on Devil Track and Two Island lakes. Kimball, Mink and Trout lakes are yielding rainbow trout while anglers on Mink Lake also are finding splake. As water temperatures on Lake Superior warm, trout are moving to shallower depths.

Detroit Lakes area: After thunderstorms last week, the bite has picked up in the area for all species. Anglers are finding crappies on the edges and near cabbage weeds and sunfish have been active in the weeds. Several area lakes have been yielding muskies over 50 inches in length.

East Metro: According to Blue Ribbon Bait & Tackle in Oakdale, anglers have been having walleye success on White Bear Lake in depths of 12 to 16 feet. White Bear Lake has also been yielding muskies. Powers Lake is yielding bass and northern pike, while anglers are finding panfish on the weed lines of Beaver, Big Marine and Silver lakes.

Lake of the Woods: On the south end of the lake, anglers are catching their limits of nice-sized walleyes. The walleye fishing also has been strong near the Northwest Angle. Anglers also are finding smallmouth bass using crank baits and spinner baits worked over the rocks. On the Rainy River, walleyes are relating to the holes in the river, as well as the current seams. The sturgeon season began July 1 and runs through Sept. 30.

Lanesboro area: Since mid-May, the rainy, stormy weather has made for erratic fishing conditions in the area. Between mid-May and July 11, only half of the days have had fishable water on area streams. But the fishing outlook for area trout streams is good. Hatching insects should make for successful trout fishing.