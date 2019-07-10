Brainerd area: Edwards, Gull, Hubert and North Long lakes each have been yielding walleyes. Anglers have been finding walleyes in the cabbage weeds, especially in depths of 6 to 10 feet. Bass fishing has been good and anglers are finding northerns off shoreline breaks in depths of 12 to 18 feet.

Grand Rapids area: Walleye action has been good on many of the area’s lakes, including Bowstring, Pokegama, Splithand, Trout and Winnibigoshish. While many walleye are moving off shore to their normal summer locations, some are still being found near weeds. Bass fishing has been good on Deer, Pokegama, Trout and Big Turtle lakes.

Park Rapids area: Daytime fishing has been good throughout the area. Anglers are reporting catches of many good-sized walleyes, including one 30-inch, 11-pounder. Anglers are finding success at the weed lines in depths of 12 to 15. Bass and northern pike also have been very active. Bass are being found near weed flats in depths of 5 to 10 feet.

Rainy Lake: Anglers are finding walleyes on the weedy bays and windblown weedy shorelines. Areas of current are yielding walleyes, especially in depths of 25 to 35 feet. The best northern pike action is happening at deeper weed lines in depths of 5 to 10 feet. Crappies are being caught in depths of 4 to 6 feet. Bass are feeding in the shallows.

Stillwater area: On the St. Croix River, anglers are finding many good-sized walleyes. Anglers are having success using live bait and crank baits in depths of 8 to 26 feet. With the surface water temperature around 74 degrees, success is being found by using lures and live bait.

Willmar area: Eagle Lake has been popular with anglers looking for largemouth bass, northern pike, perch, sunfish and walleyes. Big Kandiyohi Lake is yielding perch and walleye, especially in depths of 8 to 10 feet. Long Lake is producing northern pike, primarily in depths of 8 to 17 feet. Anglers are finding crappies on Andrew, Diamond and Norway lakes by using leeches and night crawlers.