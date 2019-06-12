Baudette area: Walleye fishing on Lake of the Woods has been good, with most of the activity in depths of 25 feet. Anglers are finding walleye and sauger on the Rainy River in the current breaks, holes and sand riffs. At the Northwest Angle, anglers are catching large walleye by trolling crank baits in less than 15 feet.

Big Stone Lake: Anglers are finding bluegills and crappies in shallow water on the mid-lake shorelines, according to Artie’s Bait in Ortonville. Anglers are finding walleyes during daytime hours in 12-14 feet and during evening hours in 6-8 feet by using crankbaits or slip bobbers and leeches.

Detroit Lakes area: Anglers are finding walleyes in the emerging weed lines and shoreline breaks on Big Detroit, Melissa, Pelican and Sallie lakes. Northern pike have been aggressive at the outside edge of the submerged weed lines. Crappies are still on their shallow beds and sunfish are in the shallow weeds.

Faribault area: French Lake, northwest of Faribault, is producing crappies, muskies and sunfish, according to John’s Bait & Tackle. Anglers are also finding crappies and sunfish on Cedar Lake, Lake Mazaska, Roberds Lake and Shields Lake. Anglers are finding bullheads and catfish below the dams on the Cannon River.

Lake Winnibigoshish: As the water temperatures have warmed, walleye action has improved. Anglers are finding walleyes from the main lake bars and flats in 16 to 18 feet of water. During lowlight hours and on days with windy conditions, fish are being taken from the points and shoreline breaks. Northern pike activity has increased at the emerging weed beds.

St. Croix River: As walleyes transition to their normal summer locations, anglers are having a lot of success. Anglers are also finding an active smallmouth bass bite, especially at Pool 3 at the current seams. Anglers are having success using live bait at depths of 11-14 feet and a little deeper in areas with a good flow. Freshwater drum also have been active.