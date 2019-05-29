Brainerd area: Despite the recent wet and windy weather, the fishing has been good in the area. Anglers have been having walleye success by using jigs and minnows in the shallows. Gull Lake and North Long Lake have reportedly been yielding an above average night walleye bite. Most area lakes have been yielding bass in less than 8 feet.

Duluth area: Despite the fluctuating water temperatures, anglers have continued to find walleyes in their spring fishing grounds. On inland lakes walleyes are being found in 5-15 feet by anglers drifting or jigging. High winds kept anglers off Lake Superior recently, and high waters limited fishing on area streams. The smelt harvest has primarily ended.

Fairmont area: Budd and Hall lakes and Lake Sisseton are doing fantastic, according to Sommer Outdoors in Fairmont. The lakes, all within the city limits of Fairmont, are producing yellow bass and crappies. Anglers are finding bluegills on George Lake and Lake Sisseton. Tuttle Lake, on the east fork of the Des Moines River, southwest of Fairmont, has been producing walleyes and northern pike.

Lake Kabetogama: As the walleye migrate away from their spawning grounds, anglers are finding success in the transition areas next to old spawning grounds in low-light hours. Northern pike have been very active, and anglers have been having success using leeches. Crappies and smallmouth bass are moving into the shallows.

Otter Tail lakes area: Water temperatures vary across the area, but some bays have warmed up and anglers are finding bass, walleye, northern pike and panfish in the shallows. Areas to check include the entrance of the bays, the inside weedlines near a shallow bullrush flat and even along the cattail edges.

Willmar area: Anglers have been finding walleyes and crappies on Norway Lake, northwest of Willmar, while East Solomon Lake (northwest of Willmar) and Nest Lake (northwest of Spicer) have been producing panfish. For good shore fishing, one of the best spots is on Ringo Lake.