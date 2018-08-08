Baudette area: Fishing on Lake of the Woods has remained steady with good-sized walleye and northern pike being caught. At the Northwest Angle and Islands area, the walleye bite has been sensational. On the Rainy River, anglers are finding smallmouth bass and northern pike success in areas where the water is clearest.

Bemidji area: After the water temperatures on area lakes cooled recently to the mid-70s, the walleye fishing picked up. Lake Bemidji has seen a good walleye bite at night and bass fishing has remained good. The muskie bite has improved on Lake Bemidji as well as Big Lake, 12 miles east of Lake Bemidji, and Lake Plantagenet, just south of Bemidji.

Ely area: The bite slowed a bit on area lakes last week after some recent warm air and water temperatures, but anglers are finding walleyes in depths of 15 to 25 feet, while the smallmouth bass have been above average. Some anglers have had northern success with the pike responding to fast-moving artificial lures.

Fairmont area: Fishing has remained steady on the chain of five lakes (Amber, Budd, George, Hall and Sisseton) in the city limits of Fairmont. Bluegill and crappie fishing has been fantastic, according to Sommer Outdoors. Anglers are finding walleyes on Tuttle Lake (also known as Okamanpeedan Lake), southwest of Fairmont along the Iowa border, using crankbaits.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Anglers are having success catching walleyes on the bars in 14 to 20 feet and at the 20-to-30-foot humps on the northwest end of the lake. Raven’s Point on the northwest side of the lake is yielding large perch in 16 to 20 feet. Northern pike are being caught by anglers. The most success is by anglers, who are trolling spoons or crankbaits in 10 to 15 feet.

Lanesboro/Preston area: As of late last week, the Southeast Bluff Country trout streams were in good condition and with the warm water, the fishing was expected to remain good. Earlier in the week, fisheries staff reported that the grasshoppers were abundant.