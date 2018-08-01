Detroit Lakes area: As water temperatures have dropped slightly on area lakes, Pelican and Big Detroit lakes have remained productive. Walleyes have been biting in 22 to 30 feet, while northern pike have been active along deep weed lines. Anglers fishing from docks and working shoreline targets are catching large bass.

Hackensack area: Anglers are finding walleyes on area lakes by using jigs and leeches around cabbage weeds during morning hours. Muskie fishing has started to improve with the majority of the muskies coming from weeds and rocks. The crappie bite has slowed.

Lake Kabetogama: With the mayfly hatch over, the walleye bite has been more difficult to predict as the walleyes are on the move. Searching deeper waters for forage, the walleyes are scattered as they transition to the edges of the reefs in large numbers. Northern pike and smallmouth bass are being found in spring-fed bays where the water temperatures can be much cooler.

Lake Minnewaska: Bass and northern pike are being caught on all areas of the lake, with the fish responding to nearly everything. Panfish action has been excellent with anglers having success in 12 feet using small jigs tipped with worms or leeches. Anglers are finding crappies on the Glenwood end of the lake.

Park Rapids area: Walleyes are being found in lake basins in 20 to 40 feet, while northern pike are being caught in 15 feet at the deep weed edges near cooler water. Large bluegills and bass are being caught along inside weed edges in 5 to 10 feet. Anglers looking for panfish and bass have been having a lot of success.

Willmar area: Fishing slowed on area lakes after several rainy days last week, but the walleye and panfish action remained good, especially on Diamond, Eagle and Nest lakes. The shallows of Green Lake have been producing walleyes during evening hours.