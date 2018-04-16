FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Firefighters came to the rescue for a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their prom.
The Forest Lake Fire Department opened its firehouse for three hours on Saturday so the students could pose for prom pictures. With as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow in the forecast, the students couldn't take photos outside for what they called #BlizzardProm.
The students posed in their formal clothes on firetrucks and in the firehouse.
