Minnesota Festival of Champions
What: An annual day of racing exclusively for Minnesota-bred horses, the 26th edition of the Festival of Champions includes six stakes races for thoroughbreds and two for quarter horses. The full card of 12 races will offer purses of $865,000, a festival record.
When: Sunday, first post 12:45 p.m.
Where: Canterbury Park
Admission: $7 adults, free for ages 17 and under
