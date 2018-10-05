GENEVA, Minn. — Farmers in southern Minnesota are hoping for some drier weather as they begin the fall harvest.

The Albert Lea Tribune reports that some farmers have expressed concern about the possible impact that recent wet weather will have on tillage.

Michelle Miller farms east of Geneva with her family. She says wet weather hasn't significantly affected harvest because their approximately 1,750 acres of soybeans weren't ready anyway. Miller says their farm could use sun and heat for the beans to finish maturing.

Miller says the rain will affect tillage, which slows farmers down.

Ryan Hajek farms with his father near Myrtle. He says their farm is behind schedule from harvest delays due to the rain. Hajek is concerned that soybeans will be more difficult to harvest as winter nears.