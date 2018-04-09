Frustrated by what they see as legislative foot-dragging, family members of abuse victims are intensifying their push for new laws to protect tens of thousands of vulnerable adults who live in senior care facilities across the state.

A grass roots coalition of abuse victims and their relatives, Elder Voice Family Advocates, descended on the State Capitol early Monday and distributed 1,850 summaries of maltreatment reports — including descriptions of beatings, sexual assaults and thefts — to state legislators ahead of key hearings this week. The reports represent just 3 percent of the more than 20,000 allegations of maltreatment received by the Minnesota Department of Health each year from individuals and facilities.

The family members said they are trying to combat the perception that abuse occurs only in a minority of senior homes, and show through government documents that dangerous incidents are widespread in every legislative district across the state.

The legislative action Monday was the culmination of a weekslong data-gathering effort by Elder Voice. It's a grass roots group of volunteer advocates that has bolted from obscurity over the past year to play a pivotal role in state efforts to reform Minnesota's troubled system for responding to violent crimes and other forms of abuse in senior homes.

Elder Voice is pushing legislation that would establish a separate licensing system for lightly regulated assisted-living facilities; enact tougher penalties against perpetrators of abuse; and grant victims' families greater access to state investigation reports, among other reforms.

Wearing their signature orange clothing, two dozen Elder Voice members fanned out across the Capitol buildings in St. Paul with cardboard boxes of maltreatment reports, carefully sorted by legislative district, to about 150 lawmakers.

Kay Bromelkamp,left and Anne Sterner, both of Elder Voice Family Advocates delivered reports of elder abuse to Senator Tony Lourey (DFL) District 11 at his office. Lourey is supporting the women's efforts to address the issue.] Families of elder abuse victims will descend on the State Capitol on Monday, April 9th. Frustrated by legislative inaction on certain key proposals, they will be delivering hundreds of pages of maltreatment reports to lawmakers.

"The [senior care] industry keeps saying this is rare," said Anne Sterner, an Elder Voice member, as she handed a pile of maltreatment reports to state Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick. "It's not rare. It's systemic. And legislators need to take action on a global scale."