Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (2-2-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Minnesota in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Winnipeg went 13-12-1 in Central Division games and 25-12-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Jets compiled a .911 save percentage while allowing 2.8 goals on 33.3 shots per game last season.

Minnesota went 23-22-5 in Western Conference action and 21-18-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Wild scored 49 power play goals on 241 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Jets Injuries: Dmitry Kulikov: out (personal), Josh Morrissey: day to day (upper body).

Wild Injuries: Greg Pateryn: out (lower body).