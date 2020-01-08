Minnesota (8-6, 2-2) vs. No. 8 Michigan State (12-3, 4-0)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State presents a tough challenge for Minnesota. Minnesota has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Michigan State has moved up to No. 8 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Illinois and Michigan last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota's Daniel Oturu, Alihan Demir and Payton Willis have combined to score 47 percent of all Golden Gophers points this season, though that number has decreased to 38 percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Carr has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Minnesota is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 8-1 when scoring at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: Minnesota is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Golden Gophers are 3-6 when opponents score more than 62.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan State is rated first among Big Ten teams with an average of 81.7 points per game. The Spartans have averaged 87.2 points per game over their last five games.