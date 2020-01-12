Oklahoma City Thunder (22-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-23, 12th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Timberwolves face Oklahoma City.

The Timberwolves are 2-6 against division opponents. Minnesota ranks sixth in the league with 46.7 rebounds led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.7.

The Thunder are 3-4 in division matchups. Oklahoma City is 5-13 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 43.5 rebounds per game.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Timberwolves 139-127 in their last matchup on Dec. 6. Chris Paul led Oklahoma City with 30 points, and Jeff Teague paced Minnesota scoring 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins is averaging 23.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Robert Covington is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder averaging 19.9 points and grabbing 5.3 rebounds. Dennis Schroder has averaged 1.8 made 3-pointers and scored 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 107.7 points, 48.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 108.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: out (toe).

Thunder: Nerlens Noel: out (ankle), Andre Roberson: out (knee).