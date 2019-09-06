Cleveland Indians (81-60, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (87-53, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Adam Plutko (6-4, 4.53 ERA) Twins: Michael Pineda (11-5, 4.11 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will host Cleveland in a meeting of division foes.

The Twins are 37-20 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 272 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads the club with 36 homers.

The Indians are 41-23 in division matchups. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.78, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kepler leads the Twins with 36 home runs and has 90 RBIs. Eddie Rosario is 11-for-42 with a double, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 34 home runs and is batting .251. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-43 with four doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .288 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Indians: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (ulcer), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Jorge Polanco: (finger).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).