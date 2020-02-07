Los Angeles Clippers (36-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-35, 14th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Los Angeles looking to end its eight-game home slide.

The Timberwolves are 7-25 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is the worst team in the Western Conference shooting 32.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Clippers are 21-11 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is 34-10 when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 118-106 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 31 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 26.7 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Josh Okogie has averaged 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Leonard leads the Clippers with 7.5 rebounds and averages 27 points. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 58.1 percent and has averaged 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 0-10, averaging 112.8 points, 43 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 50.1 percent shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 115.1 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, six steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 42.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jake Layman: out (toe).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: day to day (groin).