Houston Astros (17-12, first in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (17-9, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (1-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (1-1, 5.63 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either Houston or Minnesota will take home a series victory with a win.

The Twins are 9-4 in home games. Minnesota has hit 50 home runs this season, third in the league. Eddie Rosario leads the team with 11, averaging one every 9.2 at-bats.

The Astros are 7-9 in road games. Houston's team on-base percentage of .342 is fifth in the majors. Alex Bregman leads the team with an OBP of .414. The Twins won the last meeting 1-0. Jake Odorizzi earned his third victory and Ehire Adrianza went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Justin Verlander registered his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosario leads the Twins with 11 home runs and is batting .248. Mitch Garver is 13-for-36 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 36 hits and is batting .319. Josh Reddick has 13 hits and is batting .371 over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Astros: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).