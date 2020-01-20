Denver Nuggets (29-13, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-27, 13th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup with Denver after losing five in a row.

The Timberwolves are 7-19 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota gives up 114.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 17-6 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 10-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 109-100 in the last matchup on Dec. 20. Jamal Murray led Denver with 28 points, and Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 25.9 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. Shabazz Napier has averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Nikola Jokic has shot 51.3 percent and is averaging 19.5 points for the Nuggets. Will Barton has averaged six rebounds and added 14.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 108.7 points, 45 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Allen Crabbe: day to day (illness), Jake Layman: out (toe).

Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (left knee contusion), Gary Harris: out (adductor).