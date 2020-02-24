Minnesota Timberwolves (16-39, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (34-23, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will aim to end its eight-game road slide when the Timberwolves play Dallas.

The Mavericks have gone 19-14 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is third in the NBA averaging 116.4 points and is shooting 46.2 percent.

The Timberwolves are 8-26 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 5-18 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Timberwolves 121-114 in their last matchup on Dec. 4. Dwight Powell led Dallas with 24 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns paced Minnesota scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. ranks second on the Mavericks averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.1 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. Delon Wright has averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jordan McLaughlin ranks third on the Timberwolves averaging 4.1 assists while scoring 7.3 points per game. Malik Beasley has averaged 22 points and collected 6.4 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 117.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points on 50.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle), Willie Cauley-Stein: day to day (personal), Jalen Brunson: out (shoulder).

Timberwolves: Jake Layman: out (toe), D'Angelo Russell: out (rest), Allen Crabbe: out (personal), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (wrist).