Cleveland Cavaliers (9-22, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-19, 12th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to end its 8-game home slide with a victory against Cleveland.

The Timberwolves have gone 3-10 in home games. Minnesota is sixth in the league with 49.6 points in the paint led by Andrew Wiggins averaging 12.2.

The Cavaliers are 3-12 on the road. Cleveland averages 44 rebounds per game and is 2-11 when outrebounded by opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wiggins is shooting 44.6 percent and averaging 24.8 points. Jeff Teague has averaged 17.7 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 17.9 points and has added 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Kevin Love has averaged 3.1 assists and scored 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 110.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points on 48.5 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 51.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: out (toe).

Cavaliers: None listed.